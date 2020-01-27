Bangla to observe Khadya Sathi Dibas today

January 27 is celebrated as Khadya Sathi Dibas by the Bangla Government. On this day in 2016, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the Khadya Sathi Scheme, hence the commemoration.

Khadya Sathi Scheme is a flagship scheme of the Bangla Government. Nearly 90 per cent of the State’s population, get foodgrains at Rs 2 per kg under this scheme. There are special packages for the Jangalmahal region, Cyclone Aila-affected families, farmers of Singur, workers and non-workers of closed tea gardens, Hill areas, and the Toto tribe (staying in Totopara).

The scheme is implemented through a strong network of public distribution and food storage system.