Didi to lead anti-CAA protests in Hills today

Mamata Banerjee will lead a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Registry (NPR) today in Darjeeling Hills. For the last few weeks, Didi has been leading protests across the State against this unconstitutional law.

Several protest marches have been held in Kolkata, led by Mamata Banerjee. Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and Trinamool Mahila Congress have held sit-in demonstrations as well.

Bangla is the only State to boycott the meeting on NPR called by the Union Government. At the inauguration of the Uttarbanga Utsav too she had said that there will be no NPR and CAA in Bangla. She assured the people that she would guard them 365 days a year.