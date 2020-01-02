Number of ‘Shishu Aloy’ in the State will cross 50,000

All Anganwadi Centres in Bangla will be converted into Shishu Aloys, the pre-school training centres for children, which also provide nutritious food and medical facilities. This decision was announced by the Minister of Women and Child Development & Social Welfare recently.

Currently, there are 26,404 Shishu Aloys in the State, she said, which would cross 50,000 with the implementation of this decision.

Shishu Aloys prepare children for formal schooling. They are playschools meant for children in the age group of three to six years. Besides studies, the children are also groomed on how to behave with elders, how to take care of themselves, etc.

The government felt the need to set up more Shishu Aloys in villages, especially in remote ones, to better prepare those children for conventional schooling. Since villages already have Anganwadi Centres, which are meant for children as well, it was found convenient to convert them into Shishu Aloys. Since 2012, ICDS workers have been managing these Shishu Aloys.