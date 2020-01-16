Bangla Govt to boost fish exports from the State

The State Fisheries Department has decided to use the platform provided by the three-day ‘Bengal Fish Fest’ to rope in exporters for catering to the huge demand of fish among Bengalis settled in different parts of the country.

A large number of Bengalis have settled in different places across the country, and fish is something that they miss on their food menu. On the other hand, Bangla now produces enough fish, he said, courtesy the huge efforts put in by the Trinamool Congress Government over the last eight years.

Combining these two factors, the government has put in place a plan. Discussions will be held with exporters to enable fish cultivated in the State’s waterbodies to be processed and sent to fish lovers residing in other States. Some of the target cities are Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad, home to many Bengalis.

The State Government has produced 14.359 lakh tonnes of fish through cultivation in waterbodies spread across 3,45,817 hectares in FY 2018-19.

Source: Millennium Post