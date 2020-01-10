No KMC permission needed for 2 or 3 storied-houses on small plots

Kolkata Municipal Corporation has done away with the permission needed for building houses with two or three storeys on 3 cottah of land that do not go beyond an area of 200 square metres.

The mayor announced this decision recently. He said this decision would reduce the delay in the process of getting sanction plan and hence expedite the construction of small residential houses.

As per the set of rules announced related to this decision, the person who wants to build a house will have to entrust the responsibility to a licensed building surveyor (LBS) empanelled with the KMC’s Building Department.

The LBS will collect the mutation certificate, ensure that there is no dispute regarding land titles, fill in the requisite form for the purpose, submit the fees etc. The declaration of the structural stability of the building will be given by the LBS and he will also give in writing that the entire process will be followed as per legal procedures.

Source: Millennium Post