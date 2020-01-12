January 12, 2020
Honouring the legacy of Swami Vivekananda
The great follower of the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is, she has named schemes and places after the great son of Bangla.
Here is a list of the works of the Bangla Government in preserving the legacy of Swami Vivekananda:
- Giving autonomy and special status to Ramakrishna and Sarada Mission educational institutions, which are associated with Swami Vivekananda’s ideology to impart education and foster character-building
- Naming the Centre for Human Excellence and Social Sciences being built by the Ramakrishna Mission as ‘Vivek Tirtha’ by Mamata Banerjee
- Acquiring and handing over premises adjoining Swamiji’s ancestral house to Ramakrishna Mission
- Renovating ‘Mayer Bari’ in Baghbazar, Kolkata at a cost of Rs 30 crore
- Acquiring Sister Nivedita’s house at Baghbazar and handing it over to Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, and giving it heritage status
- Allocating Rs 2 crore for the renovation of ‘Roy Villa’ in Darjeeling, associated with Sister Nivedita, and handing it over to Ramakrishna Mission
- Building a skywalk connecting Dakshineswar railway station to the famous temple there; it is named Dakshineswar Rani Rashmoni Skywalk
- Renaming Yuva Bharati Krirangan after Swami Vivekananda, as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan
- Naming the Self-Help and Self-Employment Department-run self-employment scheme as Swami Vivekananda Swanirbhar Karmasansthan Prakalpa
- Naming the scholarship for economically disadvantaged families as Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship
- Organising Vivek Chetana Utsav from January 10 to 12, for commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, across the State