State Govt makes more lighting arrangements for Gangasagar Mela

The State Power Department has set up lighting arrangements in 23 more locations and is providing an additional 10 kW of power for Gangasagar Mela this year. Power supply at the fair premises will be drawn from three substations located in Rudranagar, Kakdwip and Namkhana.

As per the demands of the Public Health Engineering Department, which is the nodal agency for Gangasagar Mela, in total, this year 2,744 kW of power will be supplied and lighting arrangements will be made at 94 locations in and around the venue.

The department will instal 25 excess diesel generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply at the fair. There will be two power supply lines; if one accidentally goes defunct, the other will start to work automatically.

There will be special lighting arrangements at Kapil Muni Ashram to make it more attractive to tourists. The Power Department has installed trident lights at prominent locations like Kachberia, Lot No. 8 jetty, Benubon, Chimaguri, Namkhana and several others. LED lights have been installed at some prominent locations in the river channel for better navigational facilities.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Gangasagar on January 6 and 7. The main phase of the fair – the holy bath – will take place from January 13 to 15.

Source: Millennium Post