Centre hasn’t given a penny for Gangasagar: Mamata Banerjee

Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today visited Outram Ghat to meet the pilgrims who are on their way to Gangasagar Mela. Speaking on the occasion, she said ensuring the safety of the pilgrims is the responsibility of the government.

The CM also lamented that Centre has not given a single penny for Gangasagar. She urged the pilgrims to immerse themselves into the festivities, while maintaining peace and harmony.

Highlights of her speech:

The Centre allocates a huge amount of money for the Kumbh Mela, but hasn’t given a penny for Gangasagar. While Kumbh is accessible through road & rail, Gangasagar is unqiue; it can only be reached via waterway.

A lot of people earn their livelihood because of the Gangasagar Mela. Ensuring the safety of the pilgrims is the responsibility of the government.

The infrastructure at Sagar Islands was in shambles in the past. We created a lot of infrastructure after coming to power. We don’t take any money from anyone for infrastructure and development of Gangasagar.

Earlier, pilgrims had to pay tax to come to Gangasagar. We abolished that practice.

I request you to take part in the Gangasagar Mela while maintaining peace and harmony.

We are providing insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for each individual who visits Gangasagar from tomorrow till January 17

Every life is precious. We will ensure the safety and security of those who come for the Gangasagar Mela.

We do not want money. We want Gangasagar Mela to get the ‘fame’ it deserves. We will ensure you have a hassle-free experience at the venue.