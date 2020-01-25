New tourist destinations in north Bengal

To promote Bangla as a favoured tourist destination, the State Government has taken a slew of measures and in another such initiative, the Tourism Department has earmarked new tourist destinations near Siliguri. Tourists are increasingly preferring offbeat destinations set in natural surroundings.

The Tourism Minister recently laid the foundation stone of an embankment project on the river Teesta, at Lalton Chumukdangi village in Dabgram, Jalpaiguri district. Embankment and spurs will be built at a cost of Rs 8.03 crore.

The village, located around 20 km from Siliguri, will be developed as a new tourist destination. There, tourists will be able to enjoy the serene natural surroundings around the river Teesta and the Baikanthapur forest, which is rich in flora and fauna, with elephant, deer and leopard among the animals that can be seen. The department will construct a resort with 14 cottages, a restaurant a dining hall.

The Tourism Department also has other projects near Siliguri in the pipeline. Eight acres near the BSF Radhabari Camp, on the road connecting Siliguri and Jalpaiguri, around 25 km from Siliguri, have been earmarked for an artificial forest. It will be planted with exotic trees and fruit trees and is expected to draw a large number of tourists and nature-lovers.

A ‘Karmatirtha’ will soon come up on five acres near Bengal Safari Park in Siliguri, which has become a major attraction within a short span of time, among both tourists and local residents. The Karmatirtha is expected to draw its clientele from among the tourists to the wildlife enclave. It will showcase and sell handicrafts and related items made by self-help groups.

Source: Millennium Post