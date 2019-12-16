We celebrate all festivals as our own: Didi at Kolkata Christmas Festival inauguration

Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the 9th Kolkata Christmas Festival today at Allen Park in Park Street. The festival will continue till 30 December.

Like every year, the streets will be illuminated with magnificent Christmas lights while the spectators will be treated to some outstanding live performances from various artists, carol singers, bands and choirs from parishes across the city.

Apart from music, Park Street will be lined with food stalls which will sell everything from the city’s signature Christmas (read fruit) cakes, the must-have Anglo-Indian legends — vindaloo, kal-kals, ball (minced meat) curry and yellow coconut rice, the Goan sorpotel, fragrant and piping hot biryani, all alongside the rolls and phuchkas that are city staples.

Highlights of Didi’s speech:

We celebrate Christmas every year. We convey our great regards to all. I participate in the midnight prayers every year.

The beauty of Bengal is that we celebrate all festivals as our own, without any discrimination.

We don’t discriminate in our State. I believe that the country is for all religions.

Love, humanity, civilisation, peace, equal rights are for all.

The world is just like a sweet, small family. We are here only for few days. Then why such divide and rule policy?

I don’t support violence or the politics of hatred. I will never bow down my head in front of hate.

I felt sorry when the Centre cancelled the holiday on December 25. The State Government has that holiday. I feel sorry when I see people are worried about their existence in this country.

This is a democratic country. We need every one to unite together. We want United India. We want United Bengal. We want a united peaceful world also.

We are going through a bad phase. The economy is in a bad condition.

We must stay together. We will spread love.

If they think they will remove two Anglo Indian seats, they can do that. Derek O’ Brien will not take any guidance from you. He is also Anglo Indian. He is elected MP. How can you stop him? You cannot curb our fundamental rights.

I convey my regards to all my Christians, Hindus, Muslims, and Sikh brothers and sisters. Christmas is for all.

Follow the path of Jesus Christ and Bible. Take the path of light. The dark phase will pass.