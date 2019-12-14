Bangla receives first prize for 100 Days’ Work

Bangla has got National Award – first prize for 100 Days’ Work programme for livelihoods promotion and convergence, as per announcement of Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page, “Bankura and Cooch Behar districts got best performance awards, first and second, on all India basis. Baburmahal GP of Kulpi, South 24 Paraganas also got the best performance award.”

The CM added, “This is the result of dedication, hard and innovative work of entire team from the State, District, GP and up to village level and continuous monitoring. Our State has been a top performer in 100 days work programme.”

She congratulated the entire team “for such outstanding work and achieving national leadership”.