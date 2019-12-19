Rs 4,500 crore for rejuvenation of Bidyadhari River

The Bangla Government’s River Rejuvenation Committee (RRC) has decided to allot Rs 4,500 crore to clean up the Bidyadhari River. The completion of the entire process will take up to five years.

A surveillance committee for the implementation of the project will be set up under the district magistrate, which will send a report every three months to the RRC.

The plan is to not only rejuvenate the river in Minakha and Haroa blocks, but to also set up a waste management system, sewage plants, rainwater harvesting system and system to control underground water extraction in the municipal areas, as well as plantation policies on both sides of the river and biodiversity parks.