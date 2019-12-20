CAA-NRC: Didi announces further protests

Trinamool Chairperson today announced the future course of action to step up the anti-CAA-NRC protests in the State. Various frontal organisations of the party will take part in protests, starting December 23.

Schedule for upcoming protests:

December 23: Protests in every sub-division across Bangla

December 24: Protest march in central Kolkata (from Swami Vivekananda’s ancestral home on Simla Street till Gandhi Bhavan in Beliaghata)

December 26: Protest march in Kamarhati-Dumdum, to be organised by INTTUC

December 27: Protest march from Singur to Tarakeswar, to be organised by Kisan Khet Mazdoor Trinamool Congress Committee

December 28 and 29: Dharna in the headquarters of every Assembly constituency (from 10 AM till 5 PM)

January 1: The foundation day of All India Trinamool Congress to be observed as Nagorik Adhikar Dibas in every booth across Bangla