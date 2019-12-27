Bangla Govt mulling rice at Re 1/kg in ration

Almost 8 crore people of the State get rice rationed at Rs 2 per kg under the PDS (public distribution system). Now the government is thinking of reducing the price to Re 1.

The proposal has been sent to Nabanna for approval. Once approved, consumers will get 1 kg rice for just Re 1. The State Government will have to spend an additional Rs 200 crore to implement this. Currently, the Bangla Government provides an additional subsidy of Re 1/kg on rice, for the consumers under National Food Security Act.

Under Khadya Sathi, the State Government spends more than Rs 5,000 crore from its own funds to provide subsidised rice and pulses to ration consumers. This is a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.