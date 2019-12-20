If CAB is good, why didn’t the PM vote for it in Parliament: Didi at Park Circus

Mamata Banerjee addressed a huge public meeting today at Park Circus in Kolkata. This was the fifth day of her streets protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She asked all sections of the society to turn these protests into a mass movement. She also urged the protestors not to pay heed to the fake videos circulated by the BJP, and to carry out peaceful protests.

Highlights of her speech:

We have to fight against NRC and CAA together. We have to build up protests across the country. We will succeed.

Bangla always leads the protests. They surreptitiously pass Bills at mignight. They tried to form a government by stealth in Maharashtra too.

They did not give any time for discussion and deliberation on CAB. Such an important bill, they passed it at midnight. They are misusing their majority in Lok Sabha. If CAB is that good then why did the Prime Minister not vote for it?

The Prime Minister was present in Parliament, yet he did not vote. That means he does not support this Bill. Then withdraw it.

They passed this Bill to divert the attention from rising prices of onions, closure of industries, collapsed economy.

They are telling us to prove our citizenship even after 73 years of independence. We voted in previous elections. We are citizens. That’s why we voted.

Whenever anyone raises their voice, they are called anti-national.

The country became independent in 1947. Their party was formed in 1980s. They did not participate in the freedom struggle. Who are you to decide who is a citizen and who is not?

I was an MP, elected seven times. I used to travel by Air India. Now they are saying they will only serve vegetarian food. I have never seen this before.

They think we are weak. That is why they are doing whatever they want. We will not allow that. The time has come.

Democracy in India is strong, not helpless. We want United India. We will work together.

If we fight together then what can they do? You cannot shoot everyone. You cannot send everyone to jail.

The Police killed people in UP. Is it democracy? What did they do to the students studying in Jamia Milia University?

They insulted a historian like Ramachandra Guha. Vajpayee ji would not tolerate this. He had always laid stress on ‘raj dharma’.

We all live in harmony. We celebrate all festivals, customs and traditions. We respect all religions.

BJP is circulating fake videos to provoke people. Don’t fall in their trap.

BJP should understand we are together. We will fight together and succeed together.

They must prove their citizenship, and then ask others.

We will continue the movement. No one can stop us. They have to withdraw CAA and NRC.

I request you to protest peacefully, democratically. We will fight together.