‘Ekushe Annapurna’ at 21 more places in Kolkata

A hearty meal at just Rs 21! That’s Ekushe Annapurna, the State Fisheries Department’s venture to provide people with cheap but healthy and tasty meals.

Several mobile stalls were already operating across Kolkata. Now another 21 are being opened. All the stalls are run by the Benfish (the acronym for West Bengal State Fishermen’s Cooperative Federation Limited).

A plate comprises of 50g fish, 100g rice, 75g masoor dal and 50g vegetables. Among the 21 places are Sealdah, Bhawanipore, Dharmatala, Garia and Dalhousie. The food will be available from 12 PM to 3 PM.

It is important to note that despite the rise in prices of basic food items, the State Government, in the interest of the common people, has decided not to raise the price of plates.

Ekushe Annapurna is also available in some of the districts.

Source: Sangbad Pratidin