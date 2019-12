Dining halls in every school for mid-day meals

The State Government has decided to set up dining halls in every government school for mid-day meals.

These dining halls will have chairs and tables. Some of the schools will also have soap for washing hands and washbasins.

Rs 2.60 lakh has been allocated to every primary school and Rs 6.29 lakh to every high school. The size of the dining hall will vary according to the number of students in the school.