Highest number of women entrepreneurs in Bangla

The only woman chief minister right now in the country is Mamata Banerjee. Her State, Bangla, is in the top position in the country in terms of the number of working women in different fields. Bangla also has the highest number of women as business owners.

The Central Government has released this information as part of its report on employment figures in small-scale industries in India.

According to the report, prepared by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry, the total number of women working in small-scale industries is 2.65 crore, and 43.51 lakh of them are in Bangla.

In terms of female entrepreneurs too, Bangla has set a record. Almost 29 lakh women run their own businesses in the State. Self-help groups have played a major role in increasing the number of entrepreneurs in the State.