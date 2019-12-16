Peaceful, democratic protests against CAB-NRC will continue: Didi

A mega rally was held in Kolkata today against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mamata Banerjee will be present herself in the protest march.

The rally began at 1 PM near the base of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue, where Mamata Banerjee paid floral tribute. It crisscrossed across central Kolkata and finally ended near Jorasanko Thakurbari.

Speaking on the occasion, Didi said that NRC and CAB will not be implemented in Bangla. She also appealed to everyone to desist from violence during protests.

Highlights of her speech:

After the Partition of Bengal in 1905, Rabindranath had initiated the custom of Hindus and Muslims tying rakhi to each other. He had composed ‘Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol’

We do not discriminate on the basis of religion. Religion is personal. This land belongs to all, India belongs to all, Bangla belongs to all

Those who fought for independence, those who framed the Constitution, they fought for unity and harmony

After coming to power, BJP thinks they are bigger than even the sky. They think they own us!

Sabka saath nahi hoga toh sabka vikas kaise hoga (If you don’t stand in solidarity with all, how will everyone prosper)?

Don’t you have voters’ ID card, ration card? Don’t you vote? Don’t you have bank accounts? We all are citizens of the country. Who are you to ask us whether we are citizens?

Do not adopt violent means of protest. We must protest peacefully, to keep the democratic spirit alive

BJP wants Hindu-Muslim riots so that they can reap political benefits

It is our duty to help those who are in need, irrespective of religion

As long as I am alive, we will not implement NRC, CAB. They can dismiss our government if they want. We will not surrender

They can pass any laws using the brute majority in Parliament. But we will not accept illegalities

We condemn the atrocities committed on students

We will continue our protest till the Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC are withdrawn

If you trust me, remember, we are there for you. They will have to implement CAB and NRC in Bangla over my dead body

When we raised our voice against NRC, we were alone. Now other Chief Ministers are speaking out. I urge them to oppose CAB also

This is not the fight of any particular religion or community. This is a fight to preserve our culture, unity, harmony

We will foil BJP’s sinister plans to capture Bangla. I urge everyone to build up mass people’s protests. Write letters in blood and send them to Rashtrapati Bhavan

They are trying to instigate violence so that they can use it as a pretext to send the forces.

Lives were lost in Assam. Bullets were fired in Delhi. Our police forces are much more organised.

The dalals of BJP are worse than the party itself

The markets are on fire. Prices of commodities are on the rise and they are only busy dividing people

Everyone is an anti-national and only they are nationalists? This is so peculiar. not how a country is governed