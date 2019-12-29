Trinamool organises protests across Bangla against CAA-NRC

The Trinamool Congress organised sit-in demonstrations throughout the state on December 28, in which all MLAs of the party took part in their respective constituencies.

Sit in demonstrations were held in all the 341 blocks and district headquarters in Bangla. The leaders urged the people not to get scared as there will be no NRC and CAA in Bangla. They said demonstrations should be carried out peacefully and democratic manner.

It may be recalled Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee took part in five marches and two public meetings in Kolkata demanding the withdrawal of the draconian CAA and said the movement will continue till it is scrapped.

Thousands of people joined her in these rallies. She will take part in a rally in Purulia on Monday. This will be her first visit to the district after the Lok Sabha election. She will also take part in a rally in Siliguri on January 3, 2020.