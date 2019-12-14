Bangla CM’s appeal to the people protesting against CAB-NRC

Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today warned of strict action, amid violent protests, vandalism across Bengal by people protesting amended Citizenship Act.

Here is what she said:

Protest in a democratic manner

Do not take the law in your own hand

Do not block roads, railway tracks

Bangla Government will not tolerate harassment of common people

Government will prosecute those who will torch buses, throw stones at trains and vandalise public property