December 14, 2019
Bangla CM’s appeal to the people protesting against CAB-NRC
Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today warned of strict action, amid violent protests, vandalism across Bengal by people protesting amended Citizenship Act.
Here is what she said:
Protest in a democratic manner
Do not take the law in your own hand
Do not block roads, railway tracks
Bangla Government will not tolerate harassment of common people
Government will prosecute those who will torch buses, throw stones at trains and vandalise public property