Come together and isolate BJP everywhere: Didi in Purulia

Bangla Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while speaking at her eighth rally against the amended Citizenship Act in Purulia, on Monday, appealed to the public to come together and isolate the Bharatiya Janata Paty (BJP).

She also said that she would make sure that nobody has to leave the country, further asking the public to make sure that their names are present in the voters’ list.

While speaking at the rally, she said, “I would like to appeal to everyone to come together and isolate the BJP,” while also adding, “I would like to request everyone to ensure that your names are there in voters’ list without any error. Just do this much. Hum ek bhi aadmi ko nikalne nahi denge, yeh humara wada hai.”

She also said that she would keep protesting till the government gives in and decides to withdraw the Act. “Whoever is conducting peaceful protests is termed as anti-national. I will not stop my protest until the CAA is withdrawn,” she said.

She also slammed the BJP saying, “We sent a delegation to Lucknow to meet the families of those killed in police firing. But they did not let them enter. We never stopped them from coming to Bangla. The BJP Government in UP killed 23 protestors. Two protestors died in Karnataka. Initially BJP promised to give monitory help to their families. Now they have backtracked, claiming that the slain people were criminals. We condemn this.”

“Protest is our democratic right. We congratulate those who are protesting. We are fighting for our right. People of all religions are fighting together to foil this conspiracy,” she added.