Everyone has right to protest in a democracy: Mamata Banerjee

At a time when the entire country is rocked by anti-CAA-NRC protests, and the police in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are facing flak for beating up students, IIT Kanpur has joined the ranks for stifling the voice of protesting students.

In a facebook post today, Mamata Banerjee wrote: “Sad and deeply concerned to know about what is happening with the students of IIT Kanpur who expressed solidarity with JMI and AMU students over CAA and NRC. I understand that a committee has been constituted against the students who participated in a protest march.”

She added, “In a democratic country, everyone has the right to express themselves. Any sort of intimidation or curbs to throttle the voice of students, that too in a centre of academic excellence, is most unwelcome.”

Didi said, “We express our solidarity with the student community in their protest against CAA and NRC.”