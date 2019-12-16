Mega rally in Kolkata today against CAB-NRC

A mega rally in will be held in Kolkata today against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mamata Banerjee will be present herself in the protest march.

The rally will begin at 1 PM near the base of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue, and end at Jorasanko Thakurbari. Mamata Banerjee has appealed to people from all sections of society to participate in his people’s protest.

Trinamool has had a consistent stand against CAB-NRC. Mamata Banerjee had earlier said, “We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal. We will not implement the amended Act, even though it has been passed in Parliament. The BJP can’t just bulldoze the states to implement it.”