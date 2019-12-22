Trinamool delegation detained at Lucknow

A four-member delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress was detained at the Lucknow airport on Sunday afternoon. The delegation included former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, former Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal and two sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, Abir Ranjan Biswas and Nadimul Haque.

They had arrived in Lucknow to meet the people and families of those impacted by the December 19 violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A message shared by Nadimul Haque said, “As soon as we got down from the aeroplane, we were surrounded by the police. When we boarded the bus, the police made all the passengers disembark. We were taken by the police to a spot on the runway. We are sitting on the ground in dharna. Net is down so the message may reach you late.”