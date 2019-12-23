Bangla Govt has spent Rs 677 crore on Rupashree

The State Government has spent more than Rs 677 crore – Rs 677,08,17,120 to be exact – till July 31, 2019 on the scheme, Rupashree, benefitting 2,68,481 girls. These data were stated by the State Women and Child Welfare Minister in the Assembly during the Winter Session.

Murshidabad had the highest number of recipients – 35,709 girls. Among the other top recipient districts are:

South 24 Parganas: 22,412 girls

North 24 Parganas: 18,614 girls

Bankura: 15,236 girls

Hooghly: 14,771 girls

Paschim Medinipur: 14,706 girls

Purulia: 13,284 girls

Kolkata: 4,407 girls

Darjeeling: 567 girls

Kalimpong: 494 girls

The Rupashree Scheme provides a one-time grant of Rs 25,000 to the families of girls over 18 years of age if they want to get married. For this, the girl has to fill up a form, and also submit documents to prove that the groom is over 21 years of age. Officials ensure that the Rs 25,000 is transferred to the girl’s account well before the date of marriage.

It was announced during the presentation of the State Budget in 2018, and was implemented from April of the same year.

The minister also said at the same time that the government has spent Rs 677,08,17,120 on the Kanyashree Scheme till July 31, 2019.

