Ferry services to start from Alambazar Ghat

To ease traffic congestion arising due to the closure of Tala Bridge the State Transport Department will soon start ferry services from Alambazar Ghat. The department had already started a ferry service from Kuthighat in October.

At present, ferry services connect Kuthighat, Bagbazar Ghat and Fairlie Place Ghat. Services will be extended till Alambazar Ghat to cut down the problem of traffic cngestion in Baranagar, Cossipore and other places in north Kolkata.

From Alambazar Ghat, ferries will ply on two different routes – one for north-bound traffic and another for south-bound traffic. They will be alternative routes to connect Braja Dayal Shah Road with Seth Pukur Road and Pranakrishna Mukherjee Road with traffic merging with BT Road closer to Shyambazar.