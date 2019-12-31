Special surveillance to control sound pollution on New Year’s Eve

The Bangla Government has taken successful initiatives to control sound pollution and noise from fire crackers. Now the West Bengal Pollution Control Board has undertaken the task of monitoring sound levels in the hotels, resorts and bars in the big cities that host parties on the night of December 31 and ensure that the legal limits are not crossed.

This move has been taken after taking into consideration especially the aged and heart patients. Strict action would be taken on those found violating sound limits, including fine and imprisonment.

The agency has already warned, through letters, most of the hotels, restaurants, resorts and bars which would be hosting parties and song-and-dance performances on the night of December 31, to not break the laws. No high-volume DJ events or any sound system playing high-decibel music would be allowed.

The WBPCB will set up a control room to monitor the situation at its headquarters in Salt Lake, like it did during Kali Puja. People can also lodge complaints through the board’s mobile phone app called ‘Paribesh’.