‘Do not fear anybody’: Mamata Banerjee encourages students to continue anti-CAA protests

A mega rally was held in Kolkata today against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mamata Banerjee led the protest march.

The rally began at 1 PM at Rajabazar and culminated at Mullick Bazar.

Speaking on the occasion, Didi said that BJP was trying to divide the country on the basis of religion. She also slammed the BJP-led state governments for persecuting the student community. She urged them to continue their protests without fear.

Highlights of her speech: