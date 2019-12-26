December 26, 2019
‘Do not fear anybody’: Mamata Banerjee encourages students to continue anti-CAA protests
A mega rally was held in Kolkata today against the unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Mamata Banerjee led the protest march.
The rally began at 1 PM at Rajabazar and culminated at Mullick Bazar.
Speaking on the occasion, Didi said that BJP was trying to divide the country on the basis of religion. She also slammed the BJP-led state governments for persecuting the student community. She urged them to continue their protests without fear.
Highlights of her speech:
- We will continue this peaceful protest until they withdraw NRC and CAA. We will follow the ideology of peaceful protests, as Mahatma Gandhi did.
- In several BJP-ruled States, protestors have been killed. In Karnataka, the state government backtracked on their promise of financial compensation for the family of those who lost their lives during this movement. ? If you make a promise, you should keep it. They are liars.
- One BJP leader said those who are protesting are goondas. Is it democracy? This is peoples’ movement for democracy. This is not a movement of ‘dangabaaz’.
- If anyone tries to snatch our rights, we will fight for that till our last breath.
- INTTUC will send a delegation to Karnataka to stand beside the families of those who died in firing. We are with humanity, democracy and secularism.
- This government is even persecuting students. I have heard they have even shut down all students’ hostels in Delhi. They are afraid of this movement.
- I will request the students not to be scared. They are the voters of the country. It is their right to protest. No one can stop them.
- They are saying they will take action against people who are protesting. We also have laws. We are warning them. In many States other parties are in power. If they start doing the same against BJP, they will be in problem.
- They cannot even provide roti-kapda-makaan. They only give bhashan.
- They are sending paid people to instigate violence in these protests. We have to be very careful.
- If the people lose their faith on a government then they cannot remain in power.
- The country has given us everything. Now it is our duty to protect it.
- If you join BJP you get a lot of money. If you refuse their offer, they will send you to jail.
- They are spreading fake news and fake videos to incite violence. Be alert. Protest peacefully.