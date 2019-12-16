‘Respect Women’ – A new initiative of Kolkata Police

Highlighting the importance of educating men to respect women, the Kolkata Police plans to start a sensitisation programme for students at boys’ and co-educational schools. The programme will be called ‘Respect Women’.

From installing CCTV cameras near educational institutions, to looking to install mobile toilets for women near markets and busy localities, Kolkata Police has chalked out a slew of measures in an attempt to make the city even safer for women.

The police also plans to come up with a dedicated cyber crime investigation lab for better detection of online crimes being committed against women.

The Kolkata Police has been running a campaign sharing its emergency numbers, 100, 1090 and 1091. They also undertook self-defence drives like ‘Tejaswini’ to sensitive people and make women self-reliant.