Over 5.5 lakh applications for allowances being processed

Over 5.5 lakh applications for various State Government allowances were submitted all over Bangla during the last two to three months. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this recently, adding that she has instructed officials to process the applications quickly so that the government can start distributing the benefits as early as possible.

The largest number of applications are for old-age allowance, followed by those for allowance for widows and for the specially-abled, the numbers being 3.46 lakh, 1.91 lakh and 13,400, respectively.

Along with these allowances, the chief minister said, the government has approved the construction of more than 27,000 houses — 24,700 in rural areas and 3,150 in urban areas.