Sikshashree scholarship hiked

The State Cabinet has approved a hike in the annual scholarship for students of classes V, VI, VII and VII studying in government and government-aided schools, and mardrasas, from Rs 750 to Rs 800. From now on, along with SCs and STs, students belonging to other backward castes(OBC) will also be given scholarship under Sikshashree.

These two crucial decisions were announced by the state MoS (Health) on December 23, after the meeting of the Cabinet.

Under the scheme, till now, students were getting Rs 800 after they were promoted to Class VIII. Now students from class V itself will get Rs 800.

Currently, the minister said, 10,38,471 students were getting scholarships under the Sikshashree Scheme. With the inclusion of the OBC category, this number will increase by a big number. The entire cost of providing scholarship is borne by the State Government. The money is transferred online to the student’s account to ensure there is no pilferage.