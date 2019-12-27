Didi writes poem on the rights of the people

Mamata Banerjje has been leading protests against the unconstitutional National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the last few weeks. She has led quite a few protest marches and has given speech after speech to buttress the points about the unjust nature of the NRC and CAA.

Today she wrote a poem and posted it on her Facebook page. It is called ‘Adhikar’ (‘Right’). Earlier, she had written another poem, ‘Nagorik’ (‘Citizen’) on the same issue, which has become quite popular.

The poem begins with the poet expressing disbelief at the current state of things in the country. She goes on to say how the decisions have divided the country and are meant to spread hatred and poison the minds of the people. Then she says that the common people will never accept the decisions and will fight back any attempt at promulgating the CAA and implementing the NRC. All the citizens will stay united.

Click here to read the poem on Mamata Banerjee’s Facebook page