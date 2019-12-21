Building plan approvals by KMC within 15 days

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to approve building plans within 15 days of application. A committee will be formed for this, comprising officials of the Building, Environment, Town Planning and other departments. E-submissions of building plans can also be done now.

When the application is submitted to the corporation, it will be forwarded to the concerned authorities through that committee. As a result, the application will be settled quickly. This decision would especially help entrepreneurs willing to set up businesses in the city.

The KMC will also be required to get the approval of the State Government’s Wetland Conservation Committee to approve building plans. From now on, the assessment records of the last 20 years of that particular land will be scrutinised after the KMC committee approves the plan.

If it is found that one or more reservoirs existed on that particular plot in the last 20 years, then the application will be forwarded to the Water Conservation Committee for consideration.

Courtesy: Bartaman