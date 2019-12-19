CNG buses on Kolkata roads by March

The Bangla Government has decided to roll out CNG buses in the city by March 2020, the Transport Minister said on December 6.

During a discussion in the assembly, the minister said a fuel station has been set up at one of the bus depots of the department in southern part of the city.

Later, he said that apart from electric buses, 10 CNG buses will be rolled out by March 2020 to start with the project and the government has signed an agreement with state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd to supply the compressed natural gas (CNG).

“GAIL will supply CNG on tankers to feed the Kasba fuel station and we have already signed a pact in this regard,” he said.

He said the state government will add 150 electric buses across the state from the existing fleet strength of 80 odd.