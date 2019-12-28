Trinamool hands over cheques to families of those killed due to police firing in Mangaluru

A Trinamool Congress delegation comprising of senior leader and former Lok Sabha MP, Dinesh Trivedi and current Rajya Sabha MP, Nadimul Haque visited the families of those who died during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Mangalore today and handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as compensation.

They also met the injured at Unity Hospital and assured them of any help needed.

The bereaved family members and relatives spoke to the MPs at length and thanked Trinamool Congress for coming to their aid in their hour of grief.

The two dead were Naushin and Jalil. Naushin was a 23-year-old labourer who fell to police firing. His mother Mrs Mumtaz was handed over the cheque. The other person who fell to police bullets, Jalil, was also a labourer. He is survived by his wife, son and daughter. They were handed over the cheque of Rs 5 lakh.