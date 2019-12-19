December 19, 2019
Didi pens poem against the unconstitutional CAB and NRC
Mamata Banerjee has penned a poem against the CAB and NRC, undemocratic processes which the Central Government is trying to impose on the country. People across the country are staging protests against them.
Today, she addressed a public meeting at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata. Tomorrow she will address another public meeting at Park Circus.
At all the meetings, the common slogan was ‘No NRC, No CAB’, coined by Mamata Banerjee herself. She assured everybody that neither CAB nor NRC would be allowed in Bangla and that Trinamool will continue the fight against them.
As a mark of protest, she has coined a poem titled ‘Citizens’.
Citizens
All of us
Citizens.
Democratic
Citizens.
On the streets
Citizens.
Constitutional
Citizens.
On the highways
Citizens.
Marching together
Citizens.
Raising our voice
Citizens.
Fighting oppression
Citizens.
Victory belongs to… us.
Citizens.