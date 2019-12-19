Didi pens poem against the unconstitutional CAB and NRC

Mamata Banerjee has penned a poem against the CAB and NRC, undemocratic processes which the Central Government is trying to impose on the country. People across the country are staging protests against them.

Today, she addressed a public meeting at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in Kolkata. Tomorrow she will address another public meeting at Park Circus.

At all the meetings, the common slogan was ‘No NRC, No CAB’, coined by Mamata Banerjee herself. She assured everybody that neither CAB nor NRC would be allowed in Bangla and that Trinamool will continue the fight against them.

As a mark of protest, she has coined a poem titled ‘Citizens’.

Citizens

All of us

Citizens.

Democratic

Citizens.

On the streets

Citizens.

Constitutional

Citizens.

On the highways

Citizens.

Marching together

Citizens.

Raising our voice

Citizens.

Fighting oppression

Citizens.

Victory belongs to… us.

Citizens.