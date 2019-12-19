Rs 1,580 crore for workers in unorganised sector in 8 years

Unorganised sector workers in Bangla have been provided with financial assistance worth Rs 1,580 crore through various government benefits during the eight years of the Trinamool Congress Government. In comparison, during the last 11 years of the Left Front Government, from 2000 to 2011, they got only Rs 8 crore.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also launched a new social welfare scheme for the workers in the unorganised sector in April 2017. The benefits of this ‘Samajik Suraksha Scheme’ include assistance in case of accident, illness and death, and pension after the age of 60.

The total number of workers enrolled in this scheme by the Trinamool Government from 2011 to 2019 is more than 1.15 crore, as compared to 26 lakh enrolled by the Left Front Government.

The State Government has set up a Minimum Wage Advisory Board to fix the minimum wage for workers. As per the recommendations of the board, a minimum wage has been set for 30 more classes of work, up from 61 previously. Minimum wage has been set for all the three types of workers – skilled, unskilled and semiskilled.

The minimum wage of bidi workers has also been fixed. Bidi workers of Kolkata will get Rs 262 while those of Howrah and Hoogly will get Rs 239; those from the other districts will get Rs 254.

