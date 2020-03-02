Trinamool’s new campaign – Banglar Gorbo Mamata

Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee today inaugurated Trinamool Congress’ latest programme, named ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ during a party workers’ event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, following a mass reading of the Constitution. It will continue till May 10, 2020.

The prime elements of Banglar Gorbo Mamata:

• Karmi Sabha (workers’ meetings)

• Jalajoge Jogajog (meeting people over tea and snacks)

• Swikriti Sammelan (recognition of work done for the party through commemoration programmes)

• Bangadhwani Yatra (travelling across Bangla carrying the message of Trinamool)

• Sanhati Sabha (unity meetings)

• Chetana Sabha (conscience meetings)

• Banglar Barta (mass-contact programmes taking the message of the party to people across Bangla)

• Nabinbaran Sabha (freshers’ welcome)

• Bishishto Sammelan (meetings with prominent members of society)

• Trinamooler Sathe Manyojon (Trinamool with respected persons)

• Trinamool Padatik Sammelan (meetings with foot soldiers)