March 2, 2020
Trinamool’s new campaign – Banglar Gorbo Mamata
Chairperson of the All India Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee today inaugurated Trinamool Congress’ latest programme, named ‘Banglar Gorbo Mamata’ during a party workers’ event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, following a mass reading of the Constitution. It will continue till May 10, 2020.
The prime elements of Banglar Gorbo Mamata:
• Karmi Sabha (workers’ meetings)
• Jalajoge Jogajog (meeting people over tea and snacks)
• Swikriti Sammelan (recognition of work done for the party through commemoration programmes)
• Bangadhwani Yatra (travelling across Bangla carrying the message of Trinamool)
• Sanhati Sabha (unity meetings)
• Chetana Sabha (conscience meetings)
• Banglar Barta (mass-contact programmes taking the message of the party to people across Bangla)
• Nabinbaran Sabha (freshers’ welcome)
• Bishishto Sammelan (meetings with prominent members of society)
• Trinamooler Sathe Manyojon (Trinamool with respected persons)
• Trinamool Padatik Sammelan (meetings with foot soldiers)
