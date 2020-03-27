When disaster strikes, there is misery: Mamata Banerjee

Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press meet to state the steps taken by the State Government to fight the disaster spread by coronavirus.

Salient points from her press meet:

Diagnostic laboratories have now been opened in north Bengal to facilitate the testing of people from that region.

As in urban areas, people in the rural areas too, please maintain distance while going to and standing in markets.

We must contain the infection from spreading; keeping distance between ourselves is a must.

The police have done good work – transporting pregnant women, donating blood, etc. However there have been some bad incidents too. People going on essential errands have been stopped; this should not have happened. Also, essential duty workers must be allowed to travel.

Samples will be tested at NBMCH from now on.

Two months’ advance allowance will be given to widows as well as to the beneficiaries of other social schemes.

I thank all the religious leaders for instructing their followers to stay at home.

Constant reviews of the situation are taking place, and the public will be updated.

We will again review the situation on March 30 and decide on the further action to be taken. The Centre has already announced lockdown till April 14.

The small scale industry in Bengal is supplying hand sanitiser at the rate of 10,000 litres per day.

The Maharashtra Government has responded to my appeal with help for the workers from our State; many other States have also responded to my appeal.

The workers in Posta Bazaar are being taken care of. I have spoken to the chamber of commerce there to help them out.

Doctors and health workers working on the frontline cannot be obstructed in any way.

Those spreading false information and rumours with regard to the current situation will be severely punished. This is no time for jokes and fake news.

Home delivery of essential commodities will be allowed and it is being facilitated. Dedicated volunteers for such work can contact us online; they will be paid Rs 250 per day.