Bangla CM contributes to the State and Centre Relief Funds

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund “in an attempt to support our country’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19”.

She tweets this information out on March 31. Thus she has shown the way to others, acting as an inspiration for many more to come forward to donate wholeheartedly, whatever they can.

As she had said earlier during a press conference, even a donation of Rs 5 would be accepted with gratitude.

Further, she said in her tweet that she does not take any salary as an MLA or a chief minister and has also foregone her MP pension despite being a seven-time MP. “My primary source of income is from my creative pursuits, the royalties I generate from my music and books”, she wrote, and it is out of this income that she has contributed to the funds.