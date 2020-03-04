BJP stalling Parliament to avoid discussion on Delhi genocide and healing touch that is needed

The Trinamool Congress today gave a statement on the BJP trying to avoid any discussion in Parliament on the genocide that happened in Delhi, and the healing touch needed for the people affected. Reproduced below is the statement.

Statement by Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party at 1 PM

In both the Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Mo-Sha duo have given the direction to not let any discussion happen. They have been trying to kill every institution in this country. And now the attack is on the Parliament.

What is happening is unprecedented. Yesterday the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha said the Government is ready for a discussion. All the opposition parties are ready for a discussion. Floor leaders of the three largest Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha all gave notices today under 267.

However, the subject was not read out. The Government does not want the subject to be read out. And now they have said that they will discuss it next week. The Home Minister was supposed to lay a paper on the table of the House. He ran away from that also. Instead, he got his junior to read and lay it.

Trinamool’s notice today said the message of healing after the Delhi genocide has to go from Parliament. This is a sad state of affairs where Parliament is being treated like another back office of the BJP. But we will keep up the fight.

On behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress, some startling facts.

The 267 notice in the Rajya Sabha is given to take up for urgent discussion any issue affecting the nation. This is the purpose of Rule 267. You stop all other business and start discussion on the issue at 11 o’clock in the morning.

The last 267 notice was taken up about three-and-a-half years ago. This is shameful! On November 16, 2016, discussion happened on the issue of demonetisation.

Before that, in 2015, there was a discussion under 267 on agrarian crisis. Prior to that, there was one in 2014 on attack on the secular fabric of the country and before that, in the same year, on price rise and food inflation.

It is a matter of shame that from November 2016 the megalomaniacal duo have not allowed any discussion under Rule 267 in Parliament.