Coronavirus has everybody in its grip, writes Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today published her second poem on the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the coronavirus, that is sweeping through large parts of the world, including the entire country.

The poem is titled ‘COVID-19’ and is written in Bengali. It was published on Mamata Banerjee’s official Facebook page.

In the poem, she writes about her anguish at the virus engulfing the whole world in darkness. The measures the government has been forced to take, like wearing masks and social distancing, for the virus to not be transmitted, has found mention in the poem through their effects.

The masks have forced people to stop talking, or keep it to a minimum, at the best, and social distancing has forced them to meet and greet each other, the little that they are able to do it, from a distance. The existence of the human as a social being has come in danger.

Mamata Banerjee goes on to write that the coronavirus (and the disease, COVID-19) now has everybody in its tight grip and has shut them up, frustrating one and all, even the best research efforts to stop it.

বস্তাপচা ময়লায় ঢেকে গেছে পৃথিবীটা

মানুষ, মানুষ থেকে দূরে।

ছোঁয়া যাবে না – স্নেহের পরশকে।

কালও যা ছিল –

হাতের ছোঁয়ায় আশীর্বাদ,

আজ তা পরশমণির

স্পর্শ থেকে বাদ।

এ কি ভয়ার্ত বেশ…

সারা বিশ্ব এক থেকে অন্যে-

সন্দিহান অবকাশের নিশিরাত্রি!

মাত্র দুমাসের পৃথিবীর

হাওয়া বদল!

দেখা হল কথা হল না!

মনটায় মেঘের ছায়া,

চুলগুলো উদভ্রান্ত!

কারো সাথে দেখা হল-

কথা হচ্ছে না।

সারা পৃথিবীটা-

বদলে গেল।

বদলে গেল মানসিকতা-

সবাই দূরে দূরে।

দূরের দূরত্বটাই আজ সবচেয়ে বেশি ভরসার।

সারা বিশ্ব আজ বিশ্ব পণ্ডিত!

কিন্তু পারলো না-

একটা ভাইরাসকে দমন করতে?

হার মানলো সারা বিশ্ব?

সবার মুখ দেখা

সবার জন্য বন্ধ।

সব গবেষণাকে

জব্দ করলো

একটা মাত্র শব্দ

করোনা, কোভিড ১৯।