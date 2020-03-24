The whole State will be under lockdown till March 31: Mamata Banerjee

Today Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference at Nabanna and announced that the State will be under lockdown till March 31.

Highlights from her press conference:

We have arranged for free ration for nearly 7.8 crore people during the next six months.

The unorganised sector is facing the most hardship. There has been no Central scheme announced for them till now.

We are starting a new scheme called ‘Prochesta’ under which Rs 1,000 will be given to those belonging to the unorganised sector, like daily wage labourers, to make ends meet during the crisis.

We are going through hard times; everybody has to follow the rules of lockdown.

Those of you who have to go out to get essential commodities, please make sure to maintain a safe distance with others.

Try to avoid touching anything on the streets.

Try to avoid queues in places like banks.

The representatives of the media should also remain alert.

My request to the newspaper houses is to not distribute newspapers to the vendors on open streets. You should bring them in trucks and then distribute them to the vendors from the trucks themselves.