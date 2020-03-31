Bangla CM visits Lalbazar, motivates the police

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Lalbazar headquarters of Kolkata Police today evening, and praised and motivated police personnel of all ranks for the good work being undertaken by them in the fight against coronavirus.

She went to the room of the police commissioner and spoke to him about the work of the police force. She also asked him to keep the window open to let in fresh air.

While coming out, she asked the officers standing in the corridor to maintain proper distance among themselves, in accordance with the norms of social distancing.

She then came to the ground floor and spoke to the officers there, and congratulated them for the good work they were doing.

She made an important announcement here: the government has instituted a health insurance scheme with coverage of Rs 1ovlakh for the period till May 15. The insurance is also applicable for the family members of all police personnel.