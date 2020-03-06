March 6, 2020
Be careful but do not panic: Mamata Banerjee, while providing update on Coronavirus
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference at Nabanna today after an all-department meeting about the Coronavirus. She sought to inform everyone about the latest situation and urged all to be careful but not to panic.
Highlights of her press conference:
- Held meeting with all departments, including organisations employing large labour force
- World Health Organisation has declared world emergency over Coronavirus
- So far no case has been detected in Bangla
- There is no need to panic but be careful
- Isolation wards set up at all major hospitals in every district to take care of confirmed and suspected cases
- Masks and other infrastructure are ready
- Awareness campaigns have started in all media, focusing on the do’s and don’ts
- Over 1.5 lakh screenings have taken place
- Quick response teams (QRT) have been set up
- Two numbers will operate 24×7: Call centre number is 1800 313 444 222, Nabanna control room number is (033) 2341 2600
- For detailed information, the State Health Department has created a dedicated page on its website: http://www.wbhealth.gov.in/contents/corona_virus
- State Government has taken all kinds of precautionary measures and treatment methods known so far against the disease
- Travel restrictions will be imposed at international terminals and checkposts
- Do not pay heed to rumours, do not avoid anyone unnecessarily
- Let us all come together to fight this virus effectively