March 6, 2020

Be careful but do not panic: Mamata Banerjee, while providing update on Coronavirus

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference at Nabanna today after an all-department meeting about the Coronavirus. She sought to inform everyone about the latest situation and urged all to be careful but not to panic.

Highlights of her press conference:

  • Held meeting with all departments, including organisations employing large labour force
  • World Health Organisation has declared world emergency over Coronavirus
  • So far no case has been detected in Bangla
  • There is no need to panic but be careful
  • Isolation wards set up at all major hospitals in every district to take care of confirmed and suspected cases
  • Masks and other infrastructure are ready
  • Awareness campaigns have started in all media, focusing on the do’s and don’ts
  • Over 1.5 lakh screenings have taken place
  • Quick response teams (QRT) have been set up
  • Two numbers will operate 24×7: Call centre number is 1800 313 444 222, Nabanna control room number is (033) 2341 2600
  • For detailed information, the State Health Department has created a dedicated page on its website: http://www.wbhealth.gov.in/contents/corona_virus
  • State Government has taken all kinds of precautionary measures and treatment methods known so far against the disease
  • Travel restrictions will be imposed at international terminals and checkposts
  • Do not pay heed to rumours, do not avoid anyone unnecessarily
  • Let us all come together to fight this virus effectively