Bangla CM announces number for those willing to volunteer health services

During the press conference held at Nabanna Sabhaghar on March 30, called to give the latest updates from Bangla on the fight against the coronavirus, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a number meant for anyone willing to volunteer any manner of health service. The number is (033) 23412602.

Realising the difficult days that are likely to come and the fact that the cooperation of every citizen of the State is required, the Bangla Government, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, is leaving no stone unturned. Setting up this number is an effort towards setting up a State-wide health volunteer service to combat the coronavirus threat.

“We are operationalizing a special number which anyone volunteering to provide health services during this serious situation can contact: (033) 23412602. A nodal officer will be appointed to handle this number”, she said.

Giving further details, she said, “After calling the number, they should provide three essential details: name, phone number and the type of service they are willing to volunteer for”.