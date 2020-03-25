The number for the main State Control Room for monitoring coronavirus infection is 1070: Mamata Banerjee

Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference at Nabanna, where she gave the numbers for the State Control Room for monitoring the coronavirus threat and the details of the State Emergency Relief Fund set up to enable the general people to donate money as well as essential commodities.

Highlights of what she said:

All of us have to fight this together

Please maintain social distancing; however, social distancing does not mean social isolation

People will not be allowed to congregate in one place

Number for the main State Control Room for monitoring the situation arising out of the coronavirus infection is 1070. It will operate 24×7, in three shifts

Police and administrative officers should take charge

Supply of essential commodities will continue without any hindrance

Home delivery executives cannot be stopped

Farmers cannot be stopped from working in ther fields

Vegetable-sellers cannot be stopped from going to the market to sell their produce

Any official not adhering to these instructions will face action

Special passes for all government officials venturing out

Passes for goods transport vehicles, applicable all over the State

Requesting the general public to donate to the State Emergency Relief Fund

Rajeeva Sinha will coordinate with Health Department

First case of coronavirus was detected in India in January, but the Centre did not take any steps

No assistance received from the Centre, no moratorium on debt repayment. Economy is in disaster

In these trying circumstances, an Emergency Relief Fund has been set up, where people can donate essential commodities as well as money.

To donate essential commodities in that Fund, one has to get in touch with Sanjay Bansal (phone: 9051022000) or email to [email protected]

For monetary donation, a bank account has been opened, whose details are as follows –

Account Name: West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund

Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd.

Branch: Howrah

Account Number: 628005501339

IFSC Code: ICIC0006280

Swift Code: ICICINBBCTS

MICR Code: 700229010

State portal address is http://www.wb.gov.in, through which you also make online donation to the State Emergency Relief Fund

Ration shops to provide supplies for a month

Social sector pensions to be given in advance for two months

Centre did not inform States before invoking Disaster Management Act. We will abide by the law but States have the power to relax some rules