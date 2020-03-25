March 25, 2020
The number for the main State Control Room for monitoring coronavirus infection is 1070: Mamata Banerjee
Today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference at Nabanna, where she gave the numbers for the State Control Room for monitoring the coronavirus threat and the details of the State Emergency Relief Fund set up to enable the general people to donate money as well as essential commodities.
Highlights of what she said:
All of us have to fight this together
Please maintain social distancing; however, social distancing does not mean social isolation
People will not be allowed to congregate in one place
Number for the main State Control Room for monitoring the situation arising out of the coronavirus infection is 1070. It will operate 24×7, in three shifts
Police and administrative officers should take charge
Supply of essential commodities will continue without any hindrance
Home delivery executives cannot be stopped
Farmers cannot be stopped from working in ther fields
Vegetable-sellers cannot be stopped from going to the market to sell their produce
Any official not adhering to these instructions will face action
Special passes for all government officials venturing out
Passes for goods transport vehicles, applicable all over the State
Requesting the general public to donate to the State Emergency Relief Fund
Rajeeva Sinha will coordinate with Health Department
First case of coronavirus was detected in India in January, but the Centre did not take any steps
No assistance received from the Centre, no moratorium on debt repayment. Economy is in disaster
In these trying circumstances, an Emergency Relief Fund has been set up, where people can donate essential commodities as well as money.
To donate essential commodities in that Fund, one has to get in touch with Sanjay Bansal (phone: 9051022000) or email to [email protected]
For monetary donation, a bank account has been opened, whose details are as follows –
Account Name: West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund
Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd.
Branch: Howrah
Account Number: 628005501339
IFSC Code: ICIC0006280
Swift Code: ICICINBBCTS
MICR Code: 700229010
State portal address is http://www.wb.gov.in, through which you also make online donation to the State Emergency Relief Fund
Ration shops to provide supplies for a month
Social sector pensions to be given in advance for two months
Centre did not inform States before invoking Disaster Management Act. We will abide by the law but States have the power to relax some rules