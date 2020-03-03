Trinamool demands discussion in Parliament on the genocide in Delhi

Today, Trinamool Congress demanded discussions on the genocide in Delhi, and on ways to bring back peace in the lives of the people affected, in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. However, the ruling party tried to stall discussions by creating disruptions.

Leader of the Party in the Lok Sabha, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, took up the topic in the House but shouting members of the ruling party prevented him from holding forth. Later, Derek O’Brien, Leader of the Parliamentary Party in the Rajya Sabha, addressed the media outside Parliament on his party’s stand and also on the creation of a special fund by the party to help those affected.

On the Central Government preventing the running of Parliament

This Government does not want to run the Parliament. They do not want a discussion in the Parliament. They do not want a discussion on how to spread peace and harmony after the pogrom and genocide in Delhi. They do not want us in Parliament to spread the message to the families that India and all of us in Parliament want to take care of them. We want to give a strong message to the world, through the Parliament, that India is a place of peace and harmony.

If Parliament doesn’t discuss it where will we discuss it? The only noise you could hear today in Parliament was that ‘Goli maro’ when a Minister trying to lay some paper on the table of the House. Opposition chahiye, Parliament chalna chahiye. Hum log sab 267 notice diya lekin 45 seconds mein hi Parliament khatam ho gaya. Humlog chahte hain ki Delhi mein jo genocide hua uske upar bahes ho, and this, beyond politics, is also to give an international message to the 16 countries, including our those friendly to us, that are saying that India mein yeh sab ho raha hain. But it seems the Government itself does not want to run Parliament. Where is our democracy headed?

Fund for people affected by the Delhi genocide

On behalf of the Trinamool Congress, let me tell you that our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee has decided that we will have a special All India Trinamool Congress Benevolent Fund. All our Trinamool MPs will contribute to that fund and let me also tell you, Mamata Banerjee will make the first contribution to the All India Trinamool Congress Benevolent Fund, which will be used by us.

We cannot bring the life back of those families. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have blood on their hands, because in Delhi everybody knows that law and order is the subject of the Home Ministry.

Mamata Banerjee will start the fund by donating Rs 5 lakh. All the other MPs will donate Rs 10,000 each from their salaries. Money is not going to solve it, but we want to give the healing touch. This is the time for the healing touch. If we cannot give the message of the healing touch from the Parliament, where will we give it from? We are ashamed that this Government does not want Parliament to run.

Transcript of Sudip Bandyopadhyay speaking in the Lok Sabha

During the all-party meeting this morning, it was discussed that nobody should cross the floor from this side to that side, and they started clapping. It was also decided that they should not come to this side and if they do so, they will also be suspended.

So, the question of suspension is applicable for both the sides – not only for this side for that side too.