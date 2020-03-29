“They are an inspiration for us all”: Bangla CM tweets her appreciation for healthcare personnel fighting COVID-19

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today tweeted her appreciation for everyone working to combat the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I would like to convey my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for all the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, police personnel, government officials, emergency response personnel, sanitation workers and volunteers who have come forward in this hour of need to fight the COVID-19”, she wrote.

She followed it up with writing that “no words are enough to thank these individuals” who are giving their best for “the interest of society” by “performing their work selflessly”. These people on the frontline of the battle are “an inspiration for us all”, she concluded.